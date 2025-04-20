SINGAPORE, Apr 20 — The Indian community in Singapore has made significant strides in education and household income, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam.

Speaking yesterday at an appreciation event for donors, partners and volunteers of the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda), Shanmugam said there are now more Indian degree holders and fewer school dropouts.

According to the Straits Times, he said, “Some of it is due to immigration, but a significant number is also due to the way in which the community has improved.”

Shanmugam, who is also chairman of Sinda, cited the 2020 population census, which showed that 41 per cent of Indians aged 25 and above had degrees, up from 16.5 per cent in 2000.

This means that four in 10 Indians are graduates.

He added that the number of Indians who left school before completing secondary education had halved, dropping from 38 per cent in 2000 to 18 per cent in 2020.

On income, he said the median monthly income for Indian households saw a “very substantial 40 per cent increase” over the decade, rising from S$6,000 (RM20,196) in 2010 to S$8,500 in 2020.

While welcoming the progress, he said there is still room for improvement in school dropout rates.

“We can do better because one in five is still too much, but it isn’t four in 10,” he said.

Sinda chief executive Anbarasu Rajendran said the organisation supported nearly 31,500 individuals in 2024 through a range of programmes.

He said this was made possible with the help of 578 partners, including corporates, and over 400 volunteers.

Anbarasu added that Sinda received S$1.7 million in donations in 2024.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also acknowledged the achievements of the Indian community during a youth dialogue on April 13.

“You may be a small community but, certainly, your contributions to Singapore and the impact that you have on Singapore are not small at all,” said Wong.

He said the People’s Action Party (PAP) will field several Indian candidates in the upcoming general election on May 3.

Former Agency for Integrated Care CEO Dinesh Vasu Dash has been seen attending events with PAP MPs in East Coast GRC.

Orthopaedic surgeon Hamid Razak is part of PAP’s slate for West Coast–Jurong West GRC.

Trade unionist Jagathishwaran Rajo will contest in Aljunied GRC, currently held by the Workers’ Party.

In the 2020 general election, the PAP did not field any Indian candidates among its 27 new faces, raising concerns about representation in Parliament.