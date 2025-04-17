SINGAPORE, April 17 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday there was little comfort in the US postponing most of its proposed “reciprocal” tariffs, saying the changes had already created great uncertainty around the world.

Wong also said the trade war between the US and China would see trading between the countries grind to a halt, and “the pain will be felt not just by them but by countries everywhere.”

While President Donald Trump has postponed the so-called reciprocal tariffs until July, Wong noted the US was still imposing a 10 per cent baseline tariff. “No company can comfortably plan long-term investments while knowing that the tariff rates could be changed at a moment’s notice,” he said, adding the trade war would accelerate the decoupling of the US and Chinese economies.

“What we are witnessing is the remaking of the global economy — not as one integrated system, but as increasingly bifurcated ecosystems centred around the US and China.”

Trump’s trade policies have clouded the outlook for Singapore’s small, open and trade-driven economy. On Monday, the central bank loosened monetary policy for the second time this year and the trade ministry lowered its economic growth forecast for 2025.

Amid the deteriorating outlook, Singapore will go to the polls on May 3. It will be the first electoral test for Wong, who took over from long-time premier Lee Hsien Loong as leader of the People’s Action Party (PAP) in May 2024.

The PAP is widely expected to win the majority of seats, continuing its unbroken streak since Singapore’s independence in 1965. However, attention will be on its popular vote share, especially after a relatively weak showing in the 2020 election. — Reuters