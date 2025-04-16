SINGAPORE, April 16 — A 32-year-old Singaporean business analyst at a bank manipulated 31 girls and young women into sexually exposing themselves over three years, offering money in exchange for explicit content.

Hee Lic Yuan committed the offences between 2019 and 2021, targeting victims aged 13 to 22, according to a report published today in The Straits Times.

On April 16, he was sentenced to six years and nine months in jail and six strokes of the cane.

Hee pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including sexually penetrating an underage girl and producing explicit material involving a minor.

The charges involved 11 victims, most of whom he had approached with offers to become his “sugar baby.”

The phrase refers to a younger individual who agrees to spend time with a wealthier, typically older man, often referred to as a “sugar daddy”, in return for monetary compensation or presents.

Another 44 charges, involving additional victims, were considered during sentencing.

Hee’s crimes began around 2017 or 2018 when he followed a 15-year-old girl, identified as V2, on Instagram.

Knowing her age, he asked for nude photos, offering 150 per video and 50 per photo.

She complied, sending one of each, and received S$200 (about RM670 today) via PayPal.

Days later, Hee asked to meet in person, but V2 refused, suspecting his intentions.

In May 2019, he offered S$350 for sex, which she accepted.

The following month, he recorded her without consent during another encounter and paid her less than agreed.

After V2 blocked him, Hee harassed her via PayLah, demanding S$100 and threatening to leak her topless photo.

When she resisted, he hurled vulgarities before she blocked him again.

Hee also targeted a 13-year-old, V7, in early 2021, proposing a “sugar baby arrangement” despite knowing her age.

She sent around 20 nude photos after he promised thousands of dollars but later refused to continue.

Hee then threatened to distribute her photos unless she sent more.

Though frightened, V7 stood her ground. When she questioned his intent, he claimed he wouldn’t follow through and ended the conversation.

In March 2021, other victims reported Hee to the police, leading to his arrest and subsequent charges.