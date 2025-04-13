SINGAPORE, April 13 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said he has no vote share target in mind for the country’s coming general election, acknowledging a “fiercely contested” race with no guaranteed wins for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), he made the comments while speaking at a press conference yesterday unveiling the PAP’s Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC team.

“I’m sure the candidates across Singapore, across every constituency, will have the same attitude and mindset, because at the national level, I have no doubt this will be a fiercely contested election,” he reportedly said.

With the Opposition having contested every seat in the last two elections, Wong added there are “no longer any safe seats”, and that “anything can happen in a campaign”.

Even in his own GRC, where the Singapore Democratic Party has signalled interest in running, Wong said he was taking nothing for granted.

“I don’t take the view that just because I’m here as prime minister, it’s a sure win, or we will surely get above national average, as some of you have asked me about,” he was quoted as saying.

“I don’t come in with an expectation of a target or a particular figure in terms of what we might get in vote share for the party or for the GRC.”

The PAP won 61.24 per cent of the popular vote in the 2020 election, down from 69.9 per cent in 2015.

“All I will do is do my best as party leader, as anchor for the GRC, and I expect the rest of my team to do the same,” he said.

“We will, at the end, after doing our best, respect the outcome of the elections based on the decisions of Singaporeans.”