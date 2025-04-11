SINGAPORE, April 11 – A British woman featured in a Netflix documentary on scammers has been remanded for another week as Singaporean police investigate additional charges against her.

The Straits Times reported that Dionne Marie Hanna, 84, appeared via video-link from Central Police Division headquarters a day after being discharged from hospital.

She was earlier charged on April 5 with five counts of fraud by false representation involving three victims.

According to court documents, victims claimed Hanna duped them into transferring money by offering fake investment opportunities and false promises of inheritance entitlements.

Police arrested Hanna on March 28 following several reports, including some made after the March 25 release of the Netflix documentary Con Mum, which detailed her past convictions and alleged scams.

The documentary revealed that Hanna had reconnected with her son, British pastry chef Graham Hornigold, 45 years after his birth, convincing him to give her £300,000 (RM1,756,000). A DNA test confirmed she was his biological mother.

Victims said they were asked to send money for legal fees or to open overseas bank accounts, with Hanna promising reimbursement from her supposed inheritance.

At the Grand Hyatt Singapore between February 13 and 14, she reportedly told victim Mohamed Ariffin Mohamed Kawaja Kamaludin that she was dying and wanted to donate millions to local charities.

She also allegedly claimed royal Bruneian lineage to another victim, Paiman Supangat, and asked him for money during her trip to France, saying it was needed for personal expenses and legal fees.

Upon her return to Singapore, she is said to have repeated similar claims to Mohamed Syafiq Paiman, again asserting she was terminally ill and wished to share her wealth.

Preliminary investigations suggest Hanna is linked to at least five cheating cases in Singapore, involving losses of over S$200,000 (RM667,000).

If convicted, Hanna faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine, or both for each fraud charge. She is scheduled to return to court on April 17.



