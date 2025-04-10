SINGAPORE, April 10 – Singapore’s former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng has finally apologised for his callous remarks against a pro-Palestine group, following a criticism by Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and other community leaders.

In a meeting held yesterday at Yusof Ishak Mosque with senior Islamic leaders Pasuni Maulan and Mohamad Hasbi from Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), Cheng said he did not intend to attack any faith or community.

“I realise that I should have been more sensitive with my remarks. I should not have said (even in jest) that people should go to a conflict zone.

“I told the ustaz that I am deeply remorseful about my remarks suggesting that our people go to a conflict zone. They advised me to be more sensitive in the future, in what I say,” he posted on Facebook, referring to the two religious leaders.

Cheng also claimed he had been engaging with members of the Singaporean Malay-Muslim community over the past week to better understand their concerns.

He expressed gratitude to the two religious leaders for agreeing to meet with him and discuss a path towards reconciliation and healing.

“I thanked them for their kindness, understanding and compassion,” he said.

Cheng alleged that some statements had been wrongly attributed to him, which he said were damaging and necessitated ongoing legal action.

Yesterday, Masagos said recent comments by Cheng were “unacceptable and hurtful” and have angered many, particularly within the Malay-Muslim community here.

Cheng had previously suggested on Facebook that activists from the group Monday of Palestine Solidarity should be sent to Gaza, offering to sponsor their relocation and implying they should not return.

Other government officials, including Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, have also publicly disagreed with Cheng’s views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Cheng has been involved in several controversies over the years, including downplaying concerns about gerrymandering in August 2024, and advocating in November 2015 for the killing of terrorists’ children to prevent future threats.



