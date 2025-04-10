SINGAPORE, April 10 — Preliminary investigations into a shophouse fire in River Valley Road in central Singapore, which claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl on Tuesday, found that there were fire safety non-compliances, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the SCDF stated that the non-compliances included unauthorised works involving the erection of partitions within the premises.

“SCDF takes a very serious view of fire safety non-compliances, as they pose significant risks to lives and property. The responsible entity may face a fine of up to S$200,000 (RM667,000), imprisonment of up to 24 months, or both,” the agency said on Wednesday.

Initial investigations suggest the blaze likely began in a storage area on the second floor of the three-storey shophouse. The exact cause remains under investigation.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), only the first floor of the building was approved for use as a children’s enrichment centre. The upper two floors, as well as the attic, are approved for residential use, CNA reported.

The premises house the enrichment centre Newtonshow Camp. Signage outside the building also indicates the presence of several brands listed on Newtonshow’s website, including Tomato Cooking School, theatre school Drama Llama, and coding school Maker, the report added.

Police have stated that, based on preliminary investigations, foul play is not suspected. Investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, Tomato Cooking School said it is cooperating fully with authorities.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the fire that occurred at the shophouse. Our thoughts are with all the families and individuals affected during this difficult time. We kindly ask for respect and privacy for the affected families as the investigation progresses,” it said in a Facebook post.

A total of 22 people — six adults aged between 23 and 55, and 16 children aged between six and 10 — were taken to hospital following the incident. The 10-year-old girl later died in hospital. — Bernama