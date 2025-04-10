SINGAPORE, April 10 — Changi Airport has regained its title as the world’s best airport for 2025 at the Skytrax World Airport Awards, held in Madrid yesterday.

According to The Straits Times (ST), this marks the 13th time Changi has taken the top spot, setting a new record since the awards began in 2000.

The airport’s return to the top comes after Qatar’s Hamad International Airport held the title in 2024.

Changi also won multiple other accolades, including Best Airport in Asia, Best Airport serving 60 million to 70 million passengers, Best Airport Dining Experience, and the World’s Best Airport Washrooms.

Hamad International Airport took second place, while Japan’s Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) ranked third, South Korea’s Incheon International Airport fourth, and Japan’s Narita International Airport rounded out the top five.

In addition to these recognitions, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport triumphed in the World’s Best Airport Hotel and Best Airport Hotel in Asia categories, marking the 10th consecutive year it has won these awards.

These honours come after a global survey conducted by Skytrax, which received over 13 million responses from travellers across more than 100 countries, from August 2024 to February 2025. The survey assessed airport experiences at various stages, including check-in, arrival, transfer, shopping, security, immigration, and departure.

Changi Airport Group told ST that with a total of 697 awards, Changi remains the most awarded airport globally.

The airport first won the World’s Best Airport award in 2000 and holds the longest winning streak, having claimed the title for eight consecutive years from 2013 to 2020.

After falling behind Hamad International and Haneda in 2021 and 2022, Changi regained its crown in 2023, but was overtaken again by Hamad in 2024.