SINGAPORE, April 2 — A 17-year-old Singaporean has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for planning a mass shooting at five mosques in Singapore, aiming to kill at least 100 Muslims in a terrorist attack inspired by the 2019 Christchurch massacre.

According to The Straits Times, the Internal Security Department (ISD) revealed today that the teenager had identified mosques in Jurong West, Clementi, Margaret Drive, Admiralty Road, and Beach Road as targets.

He intended to carry out the attack during Friday prayers before taking his own life.

His radicalisation began in 2022 through exposure to Islamophobic and far-right extremist content online.

Authorities intercepted his plot before he could act, issuing a detention order in March 2025.

Investigations linked him to Nick Lee, an 18-year-old detained under the ISA in December 2024 for similar extremist beliefs, though the two had never met or coordinated attacks.

The teenager attempted multiple times to obtain firearms, exploring avenues such as smuggling, modifying replicas, and 3D printing gun parts.

He had also planned to visit a US shooting range to train with firearms. Despite failing to acquire weapons, he remained committed to executing the attack.

His parents were aware of his views and online activity but did not report them to authorities.

The ISD highlighted this case as part of a growing concern over youth radicalisation in Singapore, with far-right extremism gaining traction among young people.

Since 2015, 17 individuals aged 20 and below have been dealt with under the ISA, nine of whom intended to carry out attacks locally.