SINGAPORE, April 2 — Grab will now officially become a taxi operator in Singapore after subsidiary GrabCab obtained a street-hail operator licence.

According to The Straits Times, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) stated that GrabCab’s licence will be active from April 9 with a 10 year validity.

GrabCab will have a grace period of three years to progressively expand its fleet to meet the minimum fleet size requirement of 800 taxis

This will make Grab the sixth taxi operator in Singapore.

Among the conditions that GrabCab will need to adhere to are meeting LTA’s safety standards and ensuring that partnership arrangements with drivers are non-exclusive in nature.

GrabCab will also need to ensure that its taxis are easily identifiable by street-hail customers, including having a prominent roof-top sign and a distinctive livery scheme.

Vehicle models must be approved by LTA and meet requirements such as having enough boot space to carry a folded wheelchair or luggage.

GrabCab also needs to follow the same taxi fare structure components as other street-hail operators, and its fare must be prominently displayed so that passengers are informed of the applicable fares.