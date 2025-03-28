SINGAPORE, March 28 — The 2025 general election is set to be a key test of Singapore’s legal framework against foreign interference, as authorities, political parties, and tech platforms prepare to counter digital threats and misinformation.

With elections increasingly fought online, experts warn of heightened risks from state-linked actors, The Straits Times reported.

“Foreign adversaries see election season as an opportunity to disrupt, especially given Singapore’s short campaign period,” Eugene Tan from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, was quoted as saying.

Past incidents highlight these risks. During the 2023 Presidential Election, racially charged narratives emerged on Chinese platforms, although the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) found no evidence of coordinated attempts to sway public opinion.

“We must remain vigilant and ensure our legal safeguards remain robust,” an MHA spokesman said.

Foreign interference has been a growing concern globally. In the United States, major elections have seen cyberattacks, hack-and-leak operations, and disinformation campaigns aimed at influencing voters.

In December 2024, Romania annulled its presidential election after authorities detected a foreign-backed disinformation campaign designed to manipulate public opinion.

Singapore has strengthened its legal arsenal in recent years. The Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (FICA) allows authorities to investigate and act against foreign-backed disinformation campaigns.

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) empowers the government to issue corrections and block misinformation.

New laws specifically targeting digital threats have also come into force. The Elections (Integrity of Online Advertising) Act, effective January 2025, bans AI-generated deepfakes and deceptive election content.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information is collaborating with Google, Meta, and TikTok to curb electoral misinformation.

Political parties are also taking additional precautions. The PAP has urged voters to rely on official sources, while the PSP has cybersecurity experts securing its communication systems.

At the same time, tech platforms have implemented some safeguards to this end.

Meta enforces strict policies on political ads, TikTok removes false electoral content, and Google has introduced AI content labelling.