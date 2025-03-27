KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Thai police have launched a manhunt for a Singaporean national suspected of murdering his Thai girlfriend at a luxury condominium in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit 39 area, according to The Nation.

The body of the victim, identified as 30-year-old Phraophilas (last name withheld), was discovered yesterday evening wrapped in a bloodied bedsheet and blanket in the bathroom of a unit on the 22nd floor of the condominium in the capital’s Watthana district.

A friend of the deceased, who reported her missing at Thong Lor police station after being unable to contact her since Monday, said she had requested the building manager to open the room, leading to the gruesome discovery.

Investigators found that several luxury items belonging to the deceased, including watches and handbags, were missing from the scene, according to the report.

The friend revealed that the deceased’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Daniel Benjamin Goh Wei-En, a Singaporean national, had a history of arguments and physical altercations with her.

CCTV footage showed the couple entering the lift together at around 9.17pm on Sunday.

Daniel was later seen leaving the condominium at 3.17pm on Tuesday with luggage before driving off in a black Mercedes.

Police discovered the car’s registration was linked to a deceased individual.

Authorities have sent the victim’s body for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death as they intensify their search for Daniel, who remains at large.