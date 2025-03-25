SINGAPORE, March 25 — A luxury mansion in Singapore has been purchased at a record price per square foot by a scion of Malaysia’s Public Bank founding family.

According to Bloomberg, Diona Teh Li Shian, daughter of the late Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow, paid S$93.9 million (RM311 million) for the Good Class Bungalow (GCB) in Tanglin Hill.

Property records show the transaction was completed last month at a record rate of S$6,197 per square foot.

Good Class Bungalows are highly sought after, with ownership mainly restricted to Singapore citizens and only about 2,800 available.

The property, near Orchard Road and embassies, sits on a 1,408-square-meter plot.

The mansion, being built by developer Meir Homes, will span 2,756 square meters across two stories with a basement.

It will feature Japanese oak interiors, European-imported materials, and stone cladding on the façade.

The home will also include a 25-meter pool, a tanning deck, a walk-in wine chiller, and an 18-seater theatre.

Public Bank declined to comment on the purchase, while Teh has not responded to media inquiries.

Teh, a Singapore citizen, is one of four children of the Public Bank founder who passed away in 2022.

The Teh family retains a significant stake in Public Bank, Malaysia’s second-largest lender by market value.