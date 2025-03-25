SINGAPORE, March 25 — Macrovalue has pledged to offer lower prices and a greater variety of products to customers in the republic following its S$125 million (RM414 million) acquisition of Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets in Singapore.

According to The Straits Times, the Malaysian retail group plans to expand Cold Storage’s premium selections with speciality items like wines, cheese, and dairy products.

Giant’s customers can expect more affordable essentials, including eggs, chicken, and vegetables imported from Malaysia through Macrovalue’s supply chain.

“We have a whole logistics and supply chain in Malaysia that we can tap on to benefit Singapore customers and give them more value for money,” Macrovalue owner Andrew Lim Tatt Keong was quoted saying.

The company also intends to open new stores in the coming year while collaborating with landlords to improve existing outlets.

DFI Retail Group’s sale aligns with its strategy to focus on Guardian and 7-Eleven operations in Singapore, shifting away from the competitive supermarket sector.

Despite Giant and Cold Storage turning profitable in late 2024, DFI cited intense competition from FairPrice and Sheng Siong as a key reason for the sale.

The transaction is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2025, marking a significant change in Singapore’s grocery retail landscape.