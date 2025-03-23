SINGAPORE, March 23 — Singapore authorities have arrested 25 individuals and placed 65 others under investigation following a large-scale anti-scam operation conducted between mid-February and early March.

The police, working alongside local banks, also seized approximately S$1.9 million (RM6.29 million) in suspected scam proceeds.

In a statement yesterday, the Singapore Police Force said the operation targeted individuals involved in government official impersonation scams, investment scams, and job scams.

More than 300 bank accounts linked to illicit fund transfers were identified and frozen, it added.

The raids were carried out across the island to apprehend those suspected of allowing scammers to use their bank accounts for money laundering. Among those arrested were five women and 20 men, aged between 18 and 40.

Authorities also collaborated with social media platforms and telecommunications firms to disrupt over 1,300 online enablers and deactivate more than 1,700 phone lines associated with scam activities.

Scam losses in Singapore reached a record high of S$1.1 billion in 2024, with government official impersonation, investment, and job scams accounting for more than half of the total losses.