SINGAPORE, March 21 — Singapore has lost its crown as Asia’s happiest nation, slipping to 34th place in the latest World Happiness Report while Taiwan climbed to 27th.

This marks Singapore’s lowest ranking since 2017 and a four-spot drop from last year’s position at 30th.

The annual study, published by the University of Oxford, Gallup, and the United Nations, assesses 147 places based on social support, GDP per capita, life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceived corruption.

It found that while Singapore continues to excel in areas like low corruption and charitable giving, its ranking was weighed down by weaker perceptions of social support and personal freedom.

Neighbouring countries also saw shifts in their standings.

Thailand ranked 49th, the Philippines 57th, Malaysia 64th, and Indonesia 83rd.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has been making notable strides, climbing from 96th in 2015 to 46th last year.

The report highlighted a global rise in anxiety and stress, particularly among young adults, with a growing number reporting social disconnection.

Researchers pointed to the importance of strong social bonds, with countries like Costa Rica and Mexico ranking in the top 10 despite lower GDP levels, thanks to robust community ties.

Meanwhile, Finland continues to hold the title of the world’s happiest country for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and the Netherlands.