SINGAPORE, March 21 — Travellers heading to Johor from Singapore this weekend should brace for long delays at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, as traffic congestion persists amid the ongoing March school holidays, Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned.

In a Facebook update today, ICA advised Singapore travellers with non-essential travel plans to consider postponing their trips, citing continuous heavy traffic since the holidays began on March 14.

The situation has been exacerbated by the monsoon surge, which has brought heavy rainfall to Singapore and Johor since March 19, triggering flash floods in several areas.

Singapore motorists heading to Johor by car or motorcycle have faced immigration clearance delays of more than two hours.

As of 9.22am today, ICA reported congestion at Woodlands Checkpoint due to a tailback from Malaysia.

With rain expected to continue until today, ICA urged Singapore motorists to check traffic conditions before setting off and to avoid queue-cutting, especially amid reduced visibility and recent road accidents.

“Those who wish to continue with their journey should expect delays,” the agency said.