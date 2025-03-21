SINGAPORE, March 21 — A relentless monsoon surge has drenched Singapore since Wednesday, bringing widespread disruptions to businesses, outdoor activities, and travel.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the heavy rainfall, expected to persist until today, has led to flash flood warnings and cancellations across various sectors.

According to the national water agency PUB, rainfall levels in some areas have far exceeded Singapore’s average for March.

By 7pm yesterday, Jurong West recorded 318mm of rain, while the highest in the east was 298.4mm — both surpassing the monthly average of 209.7mm. The lowest temperature recorded was 21.9C in Tuas South at around 10am yesterday.

The downpour caused a 15m stretch of Mountbatten Road and Jalan Seaview to flood for about two hours in yesterday afternoon, ST reported, with water also entering a nearby property.

The report added that the rain forced golf clubs, including Singapore Island Country Club (SICC), Keppel, and Sentosa, to suspend play.

The US$2.5 million (RM11 million) Porsche Singapore Classic golf tournament at Laguna National Golf Resort Club was also affected, with its opening round yesterday postponed to today.

Water sports venues suffered a similar fate.

Ola Beach Club at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach reported a drastic drop in visitors, with only 10 per cent of its usual crowd turning up on March 20.

“The businesses around us have also been badly hit. Due to the downpour, we have stopped hiring part-timers for the weekdays,” staff member Gwen Tan was quoted as saying.

Other Sentosa establishments faced cancellations as well — Tanjong Beach Club saw its crowd halved, while Rumours Beach Club lost 70 per cent of its reservations yesterday.

The bad weather also impacted commuters and air travellers.

ST said a fallen tree on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) before the Dairy Farm Road exit caused delays towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

It also said bus operator Tower Transit Singapore reported service 966 was delayed by up to 30 minutes.

At Changi and Seletar airports, several flights were cancelled, retimed, or diverted.

A TransNusa flight to Jakarta was cancelled, while departures to Seoul, Phuket, and Jakarta were rescheduled. Malaysian airline Firefly’s operations at Seletar were also affected.