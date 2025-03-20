SINGAPORE, March 20 — Singapore is gravely concerned about the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, which has resulted in escalating civilian casualties, and urges all parties to resume negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire.

“All civilians must be protected according to international humanitarian law. All hostages should be released immediately,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday.

The spokesperson said that the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Gaza should not be impeded.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, in a post on X late on Tuesday, stated that Singapore is committed to supporting Gaza’s urgent needs.

He said that, in addition to humanitarian aid, Singapore also provides capacity-building programmes to support the Palestinians in eventually governing their own state.

According to reports, at least 404 Palestinians were killed and 562 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, ending a ceasefire that took effect on January 19. — Bernama