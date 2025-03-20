SINGAPORE, March 20 — Singaporeans will have access to air-conditioned cooling spaces in community centres, residents’ committees, and selected indoor sports halls during extreme heat conditions, as part of a national heatwave response plan.

The Mercury Taskforce, a newly formed inter-agency group comprising 37 public agencies, including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social and Family Development, introduced the plan yesterday, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

The initiative aims to coordinate responses across sectors when a heatwave is forecast.

According to CNA, a heatwave in Singapore is defined as three consecutive days where the highest temperature reaches at least 35°C, with a daily mean of no less than 29°C.

When such conditions are expected, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) will issue a joint advisory outlining precautionary measures.

The report added that in addition to public cooling spaces, schools, outdoor sports facilities, and eldercare centres will reduce physical activities between 11am and 4pm.

It also said schools will also implement more relaxed dress codes, and eldercare residents will be closely monitored for signs of heat stress and dehydration.

Existing workplace safety measures will remain in place, including a requirement for workers performing heavy physical labour to take a 10-minute shaded break each hour.

While recent monsoon conditions have brought rain, Singapore is entering its hottest period of the year, typically from March to May.

Last year was the country’s warmest on record, with an April mean temperature of 29.4°C.

Officials expect above-normal temperatures this season, with a 60 per cent chance that averages will exceed 28.4°C.

Authorities stress the importance of public awareness, urging Singaporeans to take necessary precautions as the country adapts to a warming climate.