SINGAPORE, March 18 – Scalpers have reportedly started reselling tickets for Lady Gaga’s upcoming concerts in Singapore at significantly marked-up prices, shortly after the pre-sale for Mastercard holders began today.

The Straits Times reported that within minutes of the pre-sale launch, tickets appeared on online marketplaces like Carousell — with one listing pricing VIP tickets at S$30,000 (RM100,000) before it was removed.

Resale platforms such as Viagogo and Stubhub also listed tickets for up to S$2,747 each.

This comes as virtual queue for tickets surpassed one million within 10 minutes of the pre-sale opening earlier today.

The pop star is set to perform at Singapore's National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24, marking her only tour stops in Asia.

Official ticket prices on Ticketmaster range from S$148 to S$368, while VIP packages cost between S$648 and S$1,348.

Kallang Alive Sport Management, which collaborated with concert organiser Live Nation, said it anticipated more than 200,000 local and international fans to attend the shows.

There will be three more pre-sales before general ticket sales begin on March 21.

The Klook pre-sale starts at 10am tomorrow via the Klook app, followed by the KrisFlyer pre-sale at noon on Thursday through Ticketmaster and KrisFlyerExperiences.com. Live Nation members can also access pre-sales from noon on Thursday via Live Nation’s website.



