SINGAPORE, March 17 — A man who drove drunk and crashed into an auxiliary police officer, leaving him in a vegetative state, has been sentenced to three years and 10 months in jail, the Straits Times said today.

He is also banned from driving for 10 years after his release, the report added.

According to the facts of the case, Yoong Kok Kai, 44, had been drinking for over seven hours before speeding towards Tuas Checkpoint in the early hours of March 24 last year.

He lost control of his Lexus, crashing into 30-year-old Ng Yi Shu, who was on duty.

The impact left Ng with a traumatic brain injury, rendering him bedbound and non-communicative.

The court was told his medical bills have exceeded S$455,000 (RM1.5 million). The crash also caused more than S$37,290 in property damage.

In handing down his decision, District Judge Kok Shu-En called it a “senseless and tragic” accident, highlighting the devastating impact on Ng and his family.

Yoong had consumed beer, whiskey, and more beer at multiple locations before getting behind the wheel.

He was caught speeding at up to 134kmh on the Ayer Rajah Expressway before reaching Tuas Checkpoint, where he struck Ng while travelling at over 100kmh. His blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

Yoong pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by dangerous driving and drink driving. He has not made any restitution for the damages.