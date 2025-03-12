SINGAPORE, March 12 — A 58-year-old man was arrested yesterday after police discovered another man dead in a public housing flat in Boon Lay, a residential estate in western Singapore.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect and the deceased were related, reported The Straits Times (ST), which understands that they were brothers.

Police said they received a call for assistance at about 11.35am and arrived at an 11th-floor unit in Block 187 Boon Lay Avenue, where they found the younger man — aged 56 — lying motionless. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The older man was arrested at the scene as investigations continued.

According to ST, when its reporters visited the flat at 5.25pm, police officers were still present, and the unit remained cordoned off. The deceased’s body was removed from the flat five minutes later.

A neighbour, Ms Zai, said the two men lived together and were heard quarrelling.

“I’ve heard them arguing twice or thrice, but I don’t know what they were arguing about,” said the 21-year-old, who also recalled seeing a man in handcuffs sitting on the staircase, surrounded by police, around 1.00pm.