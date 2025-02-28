SINGAPORE, Feb 28 – A Singaporean death row inmate was granted a stay of execution just two days before his scheduled hanging, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had confirmed yesterday.

CNA reported that Hamzah Ibrahim, who was convicted in 2017 for possessing 26.29g of heroin for trafficking, had exhausted all legal avenues, including clemency.

However on Monday, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam issued an order of respite for Hamzah based on the Cabinet’s advice.

The order does not amount to a pardon, MHA clarified.

The ministry said the decision considered recent court developments, including the Court of Appeal’s decision to grant a stay of execution for convicted Malaysian drug courier Pannir Selvam Pranthaman.

It remains unclear how long the stay will last or what further legal proceedings Hamzah may face.

Last week, Singapore Court of Appeal granted Pannir a stay of execution just hours before he was scheduled to be executed last Thursday.

Pannir was convicted by the High Court on May 2, 2017 for the capital offence of importing 51.84g of diamorphine into Singapore under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.



