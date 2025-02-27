SINGAPORE, Feb 27 – Online grocery platform, Redmart, is recalling an imported dark chocolate product due to the presence of milk, which was not mentioned on the packaging, following instructions from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Milk – an undeclared ingredient – was detected in the Supremely Gourmet Premium Dark Chocolate (96g) from New Zealand, the SFA announced on yesterday, reported The Straits Times.

In Singapore, the law requires that food products clearly state all ingredients known to trigger allergies or sensitivities to ensure the safety of consumers.

While milk is generally safe for most people, it can cause problems for those with lactose intolerance or milk allergies.

Consumers who have purchased the affected chocolate, are advised against consuming it, while those who have already consumed the product and have health concerns should consult a healthcare professional.