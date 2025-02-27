SINGAPORE, Feb 27 – An Indonesian man who failed to declare US$20,000 (RM88,835) cash he was carrying while entering Singapore will be charged for failure to declare cross-border movement of cash and money laundering offences

On Feb 17, immigration officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) discovered the undeclared cash in his possession at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, according to a statement from the police issued yesterday.

Investigations revealed that the money was allegedly payment the man had received in Pekanbaru, Indonesia, for services rendered to illegal online gambling operators, reported The Straits Times.

The 35-year-old was said to have been advertising illegal gambling websites on social media platforms, mainly targeting Indonesians, between 2022 and 2025, according to the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).

The cash found in his possession appeared to have been converted from 326,000,000 rupiah – originating from Indonesia that was reportedly bound for Cambodia – with the intention to finance promotional activities for gambling sites.

CAD Director David Chew said, “Criminals often seek to bypass banking controls and oversight by transferring illicit proceeds in cash.

“Having previously intercepted illicit gambling funds within our banking system, Singapore has now detected and seized illicit cash stemming from an overseas crime syndicate.”

The man faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of S$500,000 (RM1.66 million), or both, if convicted of possessing criminal gains.

For failing to declare the cash, he could be fined up to S$50,000 (RM165,648) , imprisoned for up to three years, or face both penalties.

Any portion of the seized money may also be forfeited.