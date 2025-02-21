SINGAPORE, Feb 21 — Prosecutors in Spain are pushing for a murder charge against Mitchell Ong, a Singaporean man accused of killing 39-year-old Audrey Fang, whose body was found with 30 stab wounds in April 2024.

Ong, who was arrested six days later, was last seen on CCTV picking up Fang from her hotel in a car believed to be his, according to a report published in Channel News Asia today.

Spanish prosecutors and private lawyers told the court on February 20 that there was “sufficient evidence of criminality” to proceed with a murder trial.

The defence, however, sought to dismiss the case and requested an independent forensic review of Ong’s phone.

Fang had been travelling alone in Spain when her body was discovered near a lorry parking area in Abanilla.

Autopsy reports indicated that knife wounds and head trauma caused her death.

Prosecutors said CCTV footage placed Ong and Fang together hours before the killing, and mobile phone records confirmed they were in the same area at the time of the crime.

The case has raised questions about financial motives.

Fang had reportedly named Ong as a beneficiary of her Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings six months before her death, around the same time nearly S$200,000 (RM662,000) was deposited into her CPF account.

Her total CPF savings reportedly exceeded S$430,000.

Private prosecutor Manuel Martinez told the court that the crime was committed “with premeditation and cruelty,” pointing to evidence of an emotional relationship between Ong and Fang.

He argued that Fang’s sudden trip to Spain, which her family was unaware of, was seemingly made at Ong’s request.

Ong, who has remained silent since his arrest, is currently in custody and is expected to stay in jail due to the seriousness of the offence.