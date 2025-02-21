SINGAPORE, Feb 21 — A Vietnamese woman was jailed for performing a sex act while skimpily dressed at a Housing Board void deck in Boon Lay during a TikTok live stream, in response to a challenge from her viewers, while her Singaporean husband, who acted as a lookout, was also sentenced to jail.

On February 20, Adrian Ching Kah Siang, 36, and his wife, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan, 31, were each sentenced to three weeks in jail, according to a report in The Straits Times.

Lan admitted to committing an obscene act in public, while Ching, a Singaporean, pleaded guilty to abetting the act.

One similar charge each was taken into consideration during sentencing.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur ruled that Lan’s act was highly offensive, stating that the case warranted a jail term.

Under Singapore law, committing an obscene act in a public place carries a punishment of up to three months’ jail, a fine, or both.

Ching had requested a gag order to prevent their identities from being published, citing concerns about his mother’s emotional distress.

“It also protects my wife’s dignity,” he said.

Initially, Lan claimed to police that she was only dancing in a “sexy way” and had exposed “only a bit”, despite being nearly nude, the prosecution said.

She only admitted to the act when confronted with video evidence.

Ching also denied the offence during police questioning, claiming they were “fully clothed” and arguing that his wife’s actions should not be considered obscene.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Esther Lim highlighted that Lan performed the act in a public and highly visible area during a time of high foot traffic, including children returning home from school.

“As Nguyen was seated in full view of the public within a residential area, each person returning home would be forced to walk past her and be exposed to her obscene act,” said the prosecutor.

The couple, who were unrepresented by a lawyer, pleaded for leniency in court.

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to the court and the people of Singapore,” said Ching, who added that they were remorseful.

He also said media reports about the case had caused stress to his family and impacted his career.

Speaking through an interpreter, Lan told the court she was in financial difficulty and needed to support her 13-year-old daughter in Vietnam.

She is currently in Singapore on a special pass for the purpose of investigation.