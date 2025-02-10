SINGAPORE, Feb 10 — The mezzanine floor that collapsed in a Toa Payoh warehouse last month was installed without approval from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) or the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

The incident occurred on January 28 at 11 Toa Payoh Industrial Park, trapping three people under rugs and storage racks. Two children were among four individuals taken to the hospital, according to The Straits Times.

SCDF said, “Investigations are ongoing and appropriate action will be taken against the party responsible for the failure to obtain the FSC with respect to the FSW done on site.”

SCDF inspected the premises on January 28 and 31 and found that the warehouse did not have a Fire Safety Certificate (FSC) for the mezzanine floor.

The Fire Safety Act requires building owners or those responsible for renovations to obtain SCDF’s approval before carrying out addition or alteration works. A qualified professional must prepare and submit the plan, and an FSC must be obtained after completion.

The warehouse unit’s tenant, AHT Carpet and Flooring, told The Straits Times on January 30 that a vendor installed the mezzanine floor in May 2024.

A BCA spokesperson said on February 9 that it had not received any applications for the steel platform and racking system. The agency is investigating the matter.

Carrying out unauthorised works without approval or a permit from BCA can result in a fine of up to S$200,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Failing to obtain an FSC for completed fire safety works carries a fine of up to S$10,000. Repeat offenders may face an additional fine of up to S$1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.