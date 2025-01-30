SINGAPORE, Jan 30 – The National University of Singapore (NUS) will reportedly open a new residential college called Acacia College in August, the first to focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

Straits Times reported that the university’s fifth residential college will accommodate 100 first-year students in its inaugural intake, with plans to house 600 students by 2026.

In its first year, Acacia College will also host 100 second-year students who will support activities and mentor incoming freshmen.

Associate Professor Heng Cheng Suang from NUS’ School of Computing will serve as the college’s master.

NUS residential colleges offer a two-year interdisciplinary academic programme, distinct from its six halls of residence. Existing colleges focus on themes such as community engagement and sustainability.

Residents at Acacia College will study human-machine interactions, with courses in digital literacy and AI knowledge. First-year students will also take a junior seminar on critical thinking and AI-related issues.

Alongside Acacia College’s launch, NUS will introduce an AI Talent Scholarship for 20 freshmen in AI-related degree programmes.

Recipients will receive tuition coverage, accommodation allowances, and a travel grant for overseas programmes.



