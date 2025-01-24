KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 – Sixteen Malaysians linked to a transnational scam syndicate that caused victims to lose more than S$1.4 million (RM4.6 million) were reportedly arrested in Kuala Lumpur on January 13 in a raid by Malaysian police.

The Singapore Police Force said in a statement today that together with the Royal Malaysia Police, they collaborated to dismantle the syndicate, which allegedly conducted government official impersonation scams targeting individuals in Singapore.

Straits Times reported that Malaysian police had apprehended the suspects, aged between 24 and 43, at an office complex — all linked to over 50 cases and have been charged in a Malaysian court with criminal conspiracy to commit cheating.

The suspects would pose as bank officers from DBS, OCBC, UOB or Standard Chartered Bank and contact victims, claiming that fraudulent transactions had been detected in their bank accounts.

The calls were then transferred to another scammer posing as a government official from the police or the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Further communication took place through messaging apps such as WhatsApp, with the scammers presenting fake warrant cards or documents to maintain the deception.

Victims were accused of money laundering and persuaded to transfer funds to bank accounts purportedly designated by the government for investigations.

Between January and October 2024, at least 1,100 cases of such scams were reported, with total losses amounting to at least S$120 million.



