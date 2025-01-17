SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — Singapore has welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, expressing hope that it would pave the way for increased delivery of humanitarian aid and the release of all the hostages.

The Foreign Ministry (MFA) in a statement said Singapore will continue to work with its partners in the region, especially Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Cyprus, to support humanitarian initiatives for the civilians in Gaza.

“We will also step up our engagement with the Palestinian Authority through our Enhanced Technical Assistance Package that focuses on capacity building and scholarships,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Singapore also hopes that, in the fullness of time, both the Israelis and Palestinians will reach a negotiated two-state solution consistent with the relevant United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions.

“This is the only viable path to achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” it added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said the agreement is a glimmer of hope and light at the end of what is a very long and tortured tunnel.

He said for the past 15 agonising months, too many people have suffered, and there has been too much death and destruction.

Balakrishnan also thanked Singaporeans for their generosity over the past one year, stating that more than S$18 million has been donated so far for the Palestinian people.

He stated that Singapore has sent six tranches of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, intends to send a further shipment of humanitarian supplies soon, and expects to embark on further fundraising, especially during Ramadan.

“It is important for us to continue to remember that there are people in parts of the world who need help, and need it desperately. We will continue to support the Palestinians,” he said.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced late Wednesday that the joint mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the US secured a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel.

The deal, which is set to take effect on Sunday (Jan 19), stipulates, among others, that Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. — Bernama