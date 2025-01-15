SINGAPORE, Jan 15 — A Singaporean man has been sentenced to three months in jail after pleading guilty to stalking his former employee for nearly two years.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Sven Teo Jin Kiat, 35, relentlessly pursued the 29-year-old woman after she rejected his romantic advances, loitering near her home and workplaces on a near-daily basis.

Between January 2023 and December 2024, Teo also sent her 31 emails from seven different addresses and delivered gifts, including a Christian Dior bag and food with love notes.

The victim, who had worked at Teo’s salon, had previously turned down his advances, citing his marital status as one of the reasons.

Teo’s behaviour intensified after she left his salon in early 2023 to work at a different location.

Despite not knowing where she was working, he continued to stalk her, even following her on public transport and parking near her home.

Prosecutors were quoted as saying that “she frequently experienced feelings of worry and stress... She felt paranoid whenever she left her house because she knew there was a high chance that she would see him.”

The victim made seven police reports, recording evidence of Teo’s stalking, including several videos.

According to CNA, prosecutors described Teo’s actions as “an unwanted surveillance camera” to the victim, adding that she was “constantly worried about what Teo might do to her” and felt “horrified” by his actions.

Despite police warnings in January 2024 to cease his behaviour, Teo persisted, even stalking her while out on bail.

The court sentenced him on Monday, after he admitted to stalking the victim between November 2023 and September 2024, and again between November and December 2024.