SINGAPORE, Jan 13 – Prolonged rainfall from a monsoon surge on January 10 and 11 had caused flooding in parts of Singapore, prompting flood warnings from its water agency Public Utilities Board (PUB).

PUB said heavy rain is expected to continue until today, with Changi recording 255.2mm of rainfall over the two days, surpassing Singapore’s monthly January average of 222.4mm.

“PUB issued flood risk warnings for locations such as Jalan Seaview, the junction of Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong South Road, and Jalan Pokok Serunai,” the agency said in a statement.

Flooding was also reported on Jalan Seaview on January 10 evening, with heavy rain coinciding with a high tide of 2.8m overwhelming nearby canals and roadside drains.

PUB said it deployed Quick Response Teams to manage the situation at flood-risk locations, including Jalan Seaview, to assist residents and pump water from affected roads. Flood protection devices were also distributed to mitigate further issues.

The agency also warned the Singaporean public against sharing older flood videos online, clarifying that some show events from November and December 2024.



