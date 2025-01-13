SINGAPORE, Jan 13 – A 41-year-old man was reportedly arrested for public nuisance after urinating on an escalator handrail at Singapore MRT’s (SMRT) Outram Park station here last week.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Facebook yesterday that SBS Transit (SBST) staff cleaned the affected area and filed a police report immediately after being alerted.

“After receiving news of the incident, staff from SMRT and SBST worked together to handle the case. SBST staff promptly arranged for the affected area to be cleaned and lodged a police report.

“With the support of SBST, SMRT and LTA, the offender was quickly identified and has since been arrested. The police are currently investigating the matter,” it wrote.

The authority strongly condemned the act, citing health and sanitation risks to commuters.

“Such actions are unacceptable, and LTA will work with Police to push for the maximum possible penalty to be taken against the culprit,” it said.

The incident came to light after a Facebook user claimed her friend saw the man urinate on the handrail near Exit 3 of the station at around 10pm.

Outram Park station is a major interchange on the East-West, North East, and Thomson-East Coast lines.



