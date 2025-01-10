SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — Singapore logged its warmest year on record in 2024, tying with 2019 and 2016, as every month outpaced long-term temperature averages.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore’s latest report, the 2023/2024 El Niño added to the heatwave, alongside early rainfall in the year, as reported by CNA today.

April 2024 sizzled as the warmest month of the year and matched 2016 as the hottest April on record, with a mean temperature of 29.4°C — 1.2°C above the long-term average. Its mean daily minimum temperature of 26.7°C also tied with 2016 for an April record, the report revealed.

July 2024 ranked as the second warmest month of the year and the hottest July on record, with a mean temperature of 29.3°C — 1.1°C above the long-term average and 0.2°C higher than July 2015. Its mean daily minimum of 27.1°C also broke the 2019 record of 26.9°C, the Met Service reported.

“While December 2024 was one of the cooler months of the year, it was the warmest December on record with monthly mean temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, tying with 2015 and 2021,” the report stated.

CNA reported that December 2024 set new heat records, with a mean daily maximum temperature of 31.7°C surpassing the 31.6°C recorded in 2016 and 2018.

On December 7, Changi’s climate station hit 35.6°C, smashing the previous December record of 33.9°C from 2021. Paya Lebar recorded an even higher 36.2°C, marking the highest daily maximum temperature for December across all stations.

Singapore also faced 21 days of high heat stress in 2024, mostly in March, April, and May. The highest 15-minute average Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) of 34.4°C was recorded at Bishan Stadium on March 7 and Bedok Stadium on May 28.

WBGT, which considers factors like air temperature, humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation, indicates high heat stress when it exceeds 33°C.