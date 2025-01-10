SINGAPORE, Jan 10 — Singapore will step up security checks at its land, air and sea checkpoints from Jan 9 to Jan 22, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced.

The ICA stated that security checks for arriving travellers and conveyances will be enhanced in response to the heightened security situation in the region.

“Travellers should expect delays at the checkpoints due to enhanced checks and factor in additional time for immigration clearance,” ICA said in a Facebook post yesterday.

However, the agency did not elaborate on the reasons behind the measures.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris will make a working visit to Singapore on Jan 15 where she is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and visit the Changi Naval Base. — Bernama