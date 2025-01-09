SINGAPORE, Jan 9 — Three men, whose radicalisation was sparked by the Israel-Hamas conflict, were arrested under the Internal Security Act in November 2024, according to the Internal Security Department (ISD) today.

As reported by CNA, the three Singaporeans had each become self-radicalised online and were in the process of planning to carry out armed violence abroad.

“While their cases are not related, their radicalisation was either triggered or accelerated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict,” the ISD was quoted as saying.

Each of the men had taken steps to become familiar with weapons, including one who visited a shooting range in Bangkok.

They were apprehended in October 2024.

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023, the ISD has intervened with at least five Singaporeans under the Internal Security Act whose radicalisation was either triggered or accelerated by the conflict.

One of the three men, Muhammad Indra Aqmal Effendy, 21, a lift mechanic at the time of his arrest, was radicalised after Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. He consumed online content on Gaza, which showed Palestinian civilians being killed by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), and came across extremist material on jihad and martyrdom.

Emotionally impacted by the suffering of Palestinians, Indra developed a strong hatred for the IDF and, within weeks, a desire to fight for Hamas in Gaza, believing it was a legitimate form of jihad and aspiring to die as a martyr, said ISD.

In preparation, he researched travel routes to Gaza and identified an online contact in the Palestinian territories who could assist him. He also took steps to become “combat-ready”.

The agency told CNA that the man has a background in martial arts, and woulda enhanced his unarmed combat skills through at-home pad work exercises. He also practised reloading and trigger pulls daily with toy guns to improve muscle memory for weapons handling. Additionally, he searched online for shooting ranges in Batam to train with live firearms.

The second man, Mohamad Latiff Rahim, 41, was a director of a digital marketing company in Bangkok. He was arrested when he returned to Singapore.

ISD reported that his radicalisation began in 2010 when he started consuming online content about “Islamic eschatological prophecies related to the end-of-times.”

Over the years, he became convinced that these events would unfold during his lifetime and believed it was his religious duty to fight alongside the mujahideen against the “enemies of Islam”.

ISD stated that Latiff, a Shi’ite Muslim, believed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the prophesied leader who would guide the mujahideen in their fight against the “enemies” during the end-of-times.

Before the Israel-Hamas conflict, he had already started preparing for armed conflict. In September 2022, he visited a shooting range in Bangkok to familiarise himself with firearms. By early 2024, he ramped up his physical training, practising stabbing and slashing techniques with kitchen knives several times a month, targeting vital areas for quick, fatal strikes.

The ISD said that while he had no specific plans to attack Singapore, Latiff admitted he would follow orders from Khamenei, including carrying out attacks in Singapore.

The third man, Nurisham Yusoff, 44, was working as a security guard at the time of his arrest. In 2020, he developed an interest in Islamic eschatological prophecies about the end-of-times. Seeking religious knowledge online, he was exposed to the teachings of radical and segregationist preachers.

According to ISD, Nurisham also researched the concept of martyrdom and came to believe it was the easiest way for him to atone for his sins and secure a place in Heaven during the impending end-of-times.

After the Hamas attacks, he consumed online extremist content related to the conflict and became convinced that it was his religious duty to travel to Gaza and join Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades (AQB).

The man took steps to prepare for armed violence, researching ways to enter Gaza and posting about the Israel-Hamas conflict and AQB on social media, hoping someone would help facilitate his travel. He also believed his Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training in weapons handling would be useful when he joined the AQB and planned to refresh his skills at a shooting range in Batam.

The ISD stated that all three men acted independently, with no evidence suggesting they radicalised or recruited others in Singapore. Their families in Singapore were also unaware of their intentions to engage in armed violence.

As reported by CNA, the Defence Ministry, in response to media queries, has stated that security measures have been implemented, at both the national level and within the SAF, to identify and detect personnel who may present security threats.

A ministry spokesperson acknowledged that it is a “legitimate concern” that national servicemen could misuse their SAF-acquired skills for criminal or terrorist activities.

The Military Security Department regularly conducts screenings for potential threats, and individuals identified as such are prevented from holding positions that would allow them to “acquire soldiering skills or gain access to equipment that may pose a threat”.