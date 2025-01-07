SINGAPORE, Jan 7 – The Singaporean government has today tabled a Bill in Parliament to consolidate its authority in preserving racial harmony across the nation.

Straits Times quoted its Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) saying the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill aims to designate more than 300 clan and business associations as “race-based entities” subject to specific measures to curb foreign influence.

“The Government will continue to encourage, facilitate and maintain space for responsible and well-intentioned discussions and activities about race.

“However, speech and conduct that threaten our racial harmony will not be tolerated,” said the ministry.

The provisions reportedly will aim to balance safeguarding public discourse while ensuring that harmful racial content is effectively addressed.

Under the proposed law, race-based entities will be required to disclose foreign affiliations and donations, and ensure that leadership is composed primarily of Singaporean citizens or permanent residents.

The Bill also grants the Home Affairs Minister powers to issue restraining orders against individuals or groups whose actions or content undermine racial harmony.

These orders can prevent individuals from distributing racially prejudicial material or engaging in public discourse that promotes enmity or hostility among racial groups.

The Bill builds on existing frameworks like the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act (MRHA), with updates to penal codes and penalties for race-related offences.

MHA said the drafted provisions ensure compatibility with the MRHA while introducing targeted measures for race-based organisations, starting with groups representing Singapore’s major racial communities.