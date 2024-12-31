SINGAPORE, Dec 31 — Passengers on Scoot flight TR469 experienced significant delays and disruptions on Saturday when the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore faced repeated technical issues.

According to 8world News, the ordeal saw passengers disembark twice before finally departing nearly a day later.

Jason Tan, a passenger, recounted that the plane, originally scheduled to take off at 7.10pm, remained grounded an hour past its departure time.

“The air-con was not turned on, and it was hard to breathe,” he was quoted as saying by the Mandarin language media outlet.

An announcement about a technical issue prompted the first disembarkation, Tan added.

Passengers were allowed back on board an hour later, with a new departure time set for 11.30pm.

However, at midnight, the aircraft remained stationary, forcing a second disembarkation.

Tan described the situation as “chaotic,” adding that passengers were offered two options: cancel their tickets for a refund or wait for Scoot to arrange accommodation and a rescheduled flight.

“The Scoot staff said that the airline will refund passengers who cancel their tickets, but there was no elaboration on compensation,” he was quoted as saying.

Another passenger, Steven Kang, shared his frustrations on Facebook, calling it his “worst flight ever.”

He opted to wait for the rescheduled flight, which he said was initially planned for 1pm on Sunday but only departed at about 5pm.

“It took 23 hours for what is supposed to be a one-hour flight,” he wrote.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, Scoot acknowledged the technical issues and delays.

“A technical fault was detected prior to the aircraft’s scheduled departure,” the airline explained, adding that the delay was prolonged as spare parts had to be transported to Kuala Lumpur.

The flight eventually departed at 4.42pm on Sunday, landing in Singapore at 6.13pm.

The airline assured affected customers were provided with accommodation, transport, and refreshments.

“Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience to our customers,” the carrier said.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to assist affected customers, where required.”