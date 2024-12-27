SINGAPORE, Dec 27 – Public transport fares for adult passengers in Singapore will reportedly increase by 10 cents (RM0.33) per journey starting tomorrow, following a 6 per cent fare hike.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported that passengers using debit, credit, or fare cards will be subject to the increase, while those paying cash on buses will not see any changes.

The changes will also impact concessionary fares, with seniors, students, people with disabilities, and low-wage workers paying four cents more per trip.

The Public Transport Council (PTC) had previously announced the 2024 yearly fair adjustment exercise in September.

The PTC’s yearly fare review found that a full adjustment of 18.9 per cent was permissible for 2024 but decided to defer the remaining 12.9 per cent to future exercises.

To mitigate the impact, the Singapore government will distribute public transport vouchers worth S$60 each to eligible low-income households earning up to S$1,800 per person monthly.