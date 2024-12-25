SINGAPORE, Dec 25 — Forget the image of parents scrambling through aisles for the latest action figures or plushies for their children.

Today, chances are adults anywhere between their 20s to 40s who are rediscovering the magic of childhood through toys — are spending big on themselves.

Enter the ‘kidult’ — first coined in the 1950s by American TV executives for 18 to 44 year-olds who long for the toys, cartoons, and pop culture.

Today, kidults have become a massive consumer force, with market projections placing the toy industry in Asia at a staggering S$53.8 billion (RM241.29 billion) for 2024, according to Statista.

The evidence is everywhere—from revamped toy stores to limited-edition collectibles.

A new era of collectibles

The toys we once played with as children are no longer just for kids.

Some of the hottest selling items on the market are designed to appeal directly to adults.

Blind boxes, are a collectible craze that’s taking Singapore by storm — with its contents a mystery until opened, offering the thrill of discovery along with the toys themselves.

The model has exploded in popularity, thanks to collaborations with brands like Disney, Marvel, and Harry Potter, giving fans of all ages the chance to own a piece of their favourite universes.

Euromonitor International consultant Jason Tjiptadi dismisses it as a mere passing trend, telling Singapore's The Straits Times he notes it as a fundamental shift in consumer behaviour as kidults are opting for surprise and rarity over traditional toys.

“In 2023, blind box sales grew by 12% in Singapore, while non-blind boxed dolls and accessories saw a 3 per cent decline.”

The charm of pop culture and collectibles

One of the standout stars of this new wave is Labubu, a fluffy character inspired by Nordic folklore.

Created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung in 2015, Labubu went viral after K-Pop sensation Lisa from Blackpink posted about it on social media.

Its popularity skyrocketed, leading to a fervent fan base that takes their love for the doll to extreme levels — even to the point of theft.

It’s not just about the toys themselves; it’s the emotional connection that resonates with this adult fan base.

Other brands, like Pop Mart and Lego, are also riding the wave.

Pop Mart, known for its high-quality collectible figures, has carved out a niche among Singapore’s adult collectors, especially with its limited-edition releases.

Pokémon, Lego, and Gundam models continue to enjoy strong market share, even as older, more traditional companies like Mattel and Hasbro are struggling to keep up.

Pokémon continues to be a favourite, especially among kidults. — AFP

A new shopping experience

For those eager to get their hands on the latest collectibles, the newly revamped Toys ‘R’ Us at Paragon is no longer just a haven for kids.

It now boasts a range of products aimed directly at kidults.

Visitors are greeted with shelves brimming with blind boxes, Pokémon figurines, and a dazzling array of exclusive collectibles.

Fans of superheroes, will find everything from Iron Man figurines to limited-edition Batman statues. There’s even a section for Gundam enthusiasts, where highly detailed model kits of the iconic robots beckon.

Toys ‘R’ Us is embracing a lifestyle shift, expanding to offer fashion accessories, like tote bags and cutlery sets, reimagined its retail experience to make it more immersive and exciting.

The Paragon location, for example, offers curated, premium items, perfect for expats, tourists, and those in search of unique, high-quality gifts.

Toys ‘R’ Us CEO Leo Tsoi is keenly aware of the changing landscape.

“With declining birth rates and an evolving consumer base, we realised we had to engage more than just young families.

“Emerging segments like Gen Z and kidults are redefining play, seeking uniqueness, experiences, and a sense of discovery when they shop.”

The approach has paid off.

Toys ‘R’ Us is seeing an uptick in store traffic and repeat visits, especially with the holiday season in full swing.

Sales per square foot have increased by nearly 50%, while operational costs have dropped by a third.

Tsoi’s strategy seems to be working: shoppers aren’t just coming for toys—they’re looking for a memorable experience.

Looking ahead: rhe future of kidult culture

As the kidult phenomenon continues to grow, it’s clear that this market is here to stay.

Retailers were bracing for a final surge with Christmas sales as shoppers scramble to find the perfect gift for the child at heart.

While many may continue to view toys as a product for children, the reality is that the boundary between childhood and adulthood is becoming increasingly blurred—at least when it comes to collecting.

For those who grew up with toys as an integral part of their youth, the world of kidult culture offers a way to reconnect with a simpler time.

Whether it’s opening a blind box to reveal a coveted figure or carefully assembling a Lego set of a luxury car, these moments of play provide a refreshing escape from the everyday.

The lesson is clear: play isn’t just for kids. It’s for anyone who’s ever dreamed of holding on to the magic of childhood — no matter how old they are.