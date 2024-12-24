SINGAPORE, Dec 24 — Starting January 1, 2025, ride-hailing operators must meet the needs of specific commuter groups, including wheelchair users and families with young children, under new licensing conditions announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), platforms will be required to provide options for commuters to request vehicles that can accommodate a folded wheelchair or are equipped with a child seat.

Under the new licensing conditions, operators must notify commuters if a matched vehicle cannot meet their specific needs. This allows commuters to cancel and rebook within the grace period if they forgot to specify their requirements during booking.

If commuters fail to indicate their need for wheelchair access or a child seat, drivers will be allowed to cancel the booking without penalties.

Responding to the changes, Grab told CNA on Monday evening that it has been collaborating with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to “address commuters’ diverse needs.”

“For example, we have GrabFamily for passengers with young children. GrabFamily cars come equipped with child seats for different age groups.

“For passengers with wheelchairs, we have GrabAssist that can accommodate foldable assistive devices and GrabAssist Plus, which are vehicles equipped with ramps or hydraulic lifts,” the company was quoted as saying.

Grab also highlighted that its GrabAssist driver-partners receive training from certified care providers on proper transfer techniques to ensure passengers can safely get in and out of vehicles.

Additionally, Grab has introduced a transport option for passengers with foldable mobility devices, offering extra boot space for their equipment without requiring specialised assistance to enter or exit the vehicle.

In response to CNA’s queries today, TADA stated that it had introduced features to cater to specific booking needs, including child-friendly services in November and wheelchair-accessible options in December.