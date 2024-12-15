SINGAPORE, Dec 15 – Singapore authorities are raising concerns over the rise of “Kpods”, or drug-laced vapes increasingly popular among youths.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported that the illicit product contains vape juice mixed with substances like etomidate, an anaesthetic, and has reportedly been used by individuals as young as 12.

It reported that Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority and Central Narcotics Bureau are monitoring the matter, and a recent investigation found three cases of vapes laced with etomidate and one involving ketamine since March. Suspects are under investigation and may face jail or fines.

Possessing or using e-vaporisers in Singapore is an offence. Selling or distributing them is punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both.

“I was told that the vape I took was known as Kpods,” a 21-year-old student shared with The Straits Times. He described feeling heavy and dizzy after trying it.

Senior social worker Flora Tan said: “Kpods are marketed as a ‘less lethal and more convenient’ drug alternative that promises a kick with just a few puffs.”

These products are often advertised on messaging apps like Telegram.

Experts warn that youths are drawn to Kpods due to the perception that vaping is safer than smoking, a misconception social workers aim to address.

Neighbouring countries have faced similar issues. Malaysia and Thailand have detected vapes containing ketamine and methamphetamine, while Hong Kong and Taiwan have reported increasing incidents linked to drug-laced vaping products.

In May, two Singaporeans were arrested in Bangkok for selling vapes laced with methamphetamine and heroin. Malaysian authorities also made arrests in October over the sale of similar products.

To combat the issue, countries like Hong Kong and Taiwan have introduced stricter regulations and enforcement against drug-laced vapes, including heavy fines and imprisonment.