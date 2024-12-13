SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has initiated a recall of YTY Garlic Peanuts after detecting the presence of Cyclamate (Cyclamic Acid) in the product.

In a statement, SFA said the recall, which is currently ongoing, follows the discovery that the sweetener, typically permitted in some food products, was used in the peanuts, a violation of current regulations.

Cyclamate is an approved food additive used as an artificial sweetener in certain items like soft drinks and canned fruits.

However, its use is not permitted in nuts and seeds products, including walnuts and peanuts.

While there are no immediate health risks associated with consuming such products, prolonged excessive intake of Cyclamate should be avoided.

As a precaution, SFA has begun proactive testing and sampling of nuts and seeds products available in Singapore, the statement added.

Any products found to contain non-permitted sweeteners, such as Cyclamate, will be recalled, the agency added.

SFA said consumers who have purchased YTY Garlic Peanuts, weighing 150g with an expiry date of April 8, 2025, should check for the product’s origin, China.

It added those who have consumed the product and are concerned about their health are advised to seek medical consultation.