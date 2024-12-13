SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — A 33-year-old Australian man was charged today with setting fire to curtain blinds in a holding room for inadmissible passengers at Changi Airport Terminal 2, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

The incident occurred at around 2.20am yesterday, with damages amounting to about S$1,000 (RM3,300), according to court documents.

Korkmaz Hasan allegedly became verbally abusive towards auxiliary police officers after being denied a cigarette.

He reportedly used a lighter to ignite the blinds and threatened to spread the flames if his demand was not met.

The fire was quickly extinguished by officers from the Airport Police Division.

During the confrontation, Korkmaz also sprayed a fire extinguisher at the officers, police said.

CNA also reported that Korkmaz is currently remanded at Singapore’s Institute of Mental Health for evaluation and is scheduled to return to court on December 27.

Investigations into other alleged criminal offences are ongoing.

If convicted of mischief by fire, Korkmaz could face up to seven years in prison and a fine.