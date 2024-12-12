SINGAPORE, Dec 12 — A 42-year-old man has been charged with murdering a 34-year-old woman at a hardware store in Singapore, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported today.

The accused, Du Zaixing, is alleged to have caused the death of Dao Thi Hong at a ground-floor unit of Block 210 on Hougang Street 21 at around 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

The charge sheets, according to CNA, did not specify the cause of Dao’s death.

Du appeared in court via video link from his place of remand and followed the proceedings through a Mandarin interpreter.

CNA also reported that the Chinese national will be remanded for a week, with permission for him to be taken out for further investigations.

The police prosecutor informed the court that Du’s physical presence is required for scene visits and evidence recovery. The court granted this request and scheduled the next mention of the case for 19 December.

On Tuesday, three people, including the victim and a 26-year-old man, were hospitalised with stab wounds. Dao later died in the hospital.

Du, who sustained injuries during the alleged attack, was arrested at the scene.

Murder is a capital offence in Singapore.