SINGAPORE, Dec 11 — Singapore Airlines (SIA) has joined the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Turbulence Aware platform, a global network for real-time turbulence data exchange, The Straits Times has reported.

The move follows a severe turbulence incident in May 2024, when Singapore-bound flight SQ321 from London encountered extreme turbulence over Myanmar, resulting in one passenger’s death and dozens of injuries.

SIA, along with its budget arm Scoot, Asiana Airlines, and British Airways, signed up for the platform on December 10.

So far in 2024, six airlines have joined Turbulence Aware, including Cathay Pacific and Emirates earlier in the year.

Launched in 2019 with two airlines, Turbulence Aware now has over 25 carriers sharing data from more than 2,600 aircraft.

The platform aims to help pilots avoid turbulent areas by providing instant turbulence reports, complementing traditional tools like weather maps and pilot reports.

However, IATA’s Stuart Fox cautioned that there is no "silver bullet" for fully avoiding turbulence, underscoring the importance of wearing seatbelts for passenger safety, according to The Straits Times.

The report added that SIA began using Turbulence Aware on November 1 to enhance its existing weather and turbulence management tools.

The platform, which has collected over 180 million turbulence reports, is expected to improve global coverage as more airlines participate.