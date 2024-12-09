PHUKET, Dec 9 — A Singaporean tourist has died shortly after a body massage session at Patong Beach, according to local police.

According to Bangkok Post, Patong Police Chief Pol Col Chalermchai Hernsawad reported that police were notified by a beach massage shop in Patong at around 11.03pm on Saturday about a situation involving a Singaporean tourist.

Police said 52-year-old Lee Mun Tuck had received a 45-minute oil body massage on the beach. It was reported that he appeared to be relax after the massage but then stopped breathing.

The massage shop called for police and medics after performing CPR, but Lee did not regain consciousness.

Chalermchai added that Lee’s wife did not allow an autopsy, wanting instead to have his body returned to Singapore for religious rites.

The name of the massage shop was not disclosed.

This incident marks the second death involving a massage in Thailand following the death of luk thung and mor lam singer, Chayada Prao-hom, yesterday after three massage sessions.