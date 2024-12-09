SINGAPORE, Dec 9 — An Australian passenger who made threatening remarks about crashing a Jetstar flight at Changi Airport has indicated he will plead guilty to his charges.

Moncrieff Marli Curtis Philip, 36, faces two charges for using threatening words likely to cause alarm.

He allegedly said, “I wish the aircraft to crash and kill everyone” and “I want the aircraft to crash” on November 20 at around 5.40am in the gate holding room for Jetstar flight JQ96 to Perth at Terminal 4, according to a report published today in Channel News Asia.

Later, at about 7.40am at the arrival immigration counter, he reportedly said, “If you put me on another plane, I am gonna do the same thing, I will tell the pilot I will crash the plane.”

Moncrieff, who appeared in court today, informed District Judge Lorraine Ho that he wished to plead guilty as soon as possible and would proceed without a lawyer due to financial constraints.

An urgent hearing for his plea has been set for December 18.

He is currently out of remand on a personal bond of S$1,000 (RM3,300).

The police prosecutor informed the court that Moncrieff’s passport has been impounded, and the Australian embassy has been notified not to issue a replacement travel document.

According to police, after Moncrieff allegedly made his initial remarks to a cabin crew member, he was disembarked and escorted to a holding room, where he repeated similar threats.

Authorities stressed that security threats are taken seriously, highlighting the public alarm and significant resources expended in such incidents.

“Beyond the fear and inconvenience caused to other members of the public, the making of false threats comes at a cost in the extensive public resources that have to be deployed to deal with the incident,” said the police.

Under the Protection from Harassment Act, using threatening words likely to cause alarm carries a fine of up to S$5,000.